The neighborhood of South Boston is growing quickly and development can be seen all over the area as Southie becomes a destination for high priced condo developments, boutique hotels, and office space. With prices continuing to soar in South Boston it’s no shock that developers and builders continue to get bolder and more aggressive in their plans, even in the wake of tightening restrictions from city hall and louder opposition from the neighborhood amidst concerns of overcrowding, congestion, and gentrification.

Even in the face of an uphill battle for those looking to undertake new developments in South Boston there are currently over 2,300 units in the construction pipeline right now in Southie. With over 1,900 of those already having city approval. The biggest shoes to drop in the coming years for the neighborhood come in the form of 3 unique projects:

Washington Village – Already board approved, this massive development off of Old Colony Ave and Dorchester St. 656 residential units in this massive new development near Andrew Square. This project alone could help and reshape this end of South Boston, extending the development boom through Andrew Square and into Dorchester. Summer St (Edison Power Plant) – This one is a big one. It is still in the planning phases, however, the last proposal included 2,100,000 square feet of space. As a point of reference, the 40 developments in South Boston that are either under construction or are board approved consist of a total of 3,500,000 square feet. So, yes, the Edison Power Plant development is a big one. Old Colony Phase III – The last of the huge developments in South Boston is the third phase of the redevelopment of the income-restricted units on Old Colony. While not approved yet the current proposals call for the demolition of the 250 existing units that span eight buildings and the construction of 301 units. This, along with another development replacing the old Stadium Sports Bar & Grille sit very close to Washington Village, yet another reason to expect big changes on that side of South Boston in the coming years.

2018 promises to be a busy year in South Boston development as many residents fear that larger-scale projects like the ones we mentioned, along with various others currently under construction will only continue to reshape the neighborhood and remove the charm and history which they all hold so dear. A mixture of timing, intervention from city hall, the voice of the neighborhood, and the real estate market as a whole will tell.